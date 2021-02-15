Two men attacked by group near Ghata crossing; case filed

Two men were assaulted by unidentified persons near Ghata crossing on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Friday night. The victims were travelling returning home with their families in two cars, when one got punctured. They got down from their cars and went to a nearby shop, where they were attacked by unidentified men. No arrests were made so far. The incident took place on Friday night, while the case was filed on Sunday, said the police, adding that they are yet a find a reason behind the attack.

Victims alleged that they got down and took the punctured tyre to a nearby shop. As they were waiting for the tyre to get fixed, seven to eight unidentified men started abusing and assaulting them all of a sudden. They alleged that they even pelted stones at them, following which they ran towards other side of the road and raised alarm.

Pawan Kumar, station house officer(SHO) of Sector 56 police station said few of commuters stopped by the road side and asked them the matter. “The victims narrated their ordeal. Meanwhile the suspects fled the spot fearing police action. The commuters waited until the victims collected their tyre from the repair shop and went on their way,” he said.

Jagat Singh, one of the victims said the incident took place ahead of Ghatta crossing around 1.40am. “We went to Faridabad and got first aid. We were frightened as we could not figure out as why would anyone attack us randomly,” he said.

The police registered a case under sections 323 (assault), 506(criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 56 police station on Sunday.

Kumar said they have registered a case against the unidentified persons and are conducting investigation. “We have recorded statement of the victims and are recording statements of the eye witnesses, including the shop keeper. We are also scanning CCTV footage from a few locations nearby to identify the suspects. So far, we are unaware of the reason behind the incident,” he said.