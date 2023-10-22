News / Cities / Gurugram News / Two men held in Gurugram for stabbing woman to death 30 times

Two men held in Gurugram for stabbing woman to death 30 times

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2023 05:14 AM IST

The main accused planned the killing to avenge his mother’s death, as the victim was allegedly involved in an affair with his father

Days after a 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Gurugram’s Sector 62, police on Sunday arrested two men, including a relative, in connection with the murder, officers said.

Police said the murder took place on Wednesday. (FILE)
According to the police, the main accused was identified as Gaurav Singh, 28, who is the brother-in-law of the daughter of the deceased. He, along with Akash Singh, 26, stabbed the woman at least 30 times to avenge his mother’s death, as the victim was allegedly involved in an affair with his father, police said.

Police said the murder took place on Wednesday and a case was registered on the basis of the complaint by the deceased’s daughter, said police.

Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson, said that Rani Devi was stabbed 30 times in her house in Housing Board Colony of Sector 62 on Wednesday evening. “The DLF crime unit arrested the two suspects based on technical surveillance and human intelligence on Saturday. The duo belonged to Tigaon village,” he said.

During questioning, Gaurav revealed that his father had an extramarital affair with the deceased due to which his mother was depressed. “His father and mother always had disagreements. His mother died due of heart attack, and to take revenge, he planned the murder over the last month along with his friend,” the police officer said.

The suspects were taken on two days’ police remand, officials said.

