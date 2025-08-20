Two more held for killing 19-year-old man over 10 torn note

Two more suspects were arrested on Monday from Sector 9 for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old auto rickshaw driver which led to his death, following a dispute on a torn ₹10 currency note. The arrest was made based on information provided by two previously arrested accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspects identified as Netra Pal, 25, and Padam Kumar, 20, both from Kherki Majra village along Dwarka expressway were produced before a city court on Tuesday and remanded to two-day police custody.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said,“A stick used in assaulting the driver, Vipin ,was recovered.”

The arrest was made based on information provided by two previously arrested accused, Ram Vishal Dubey, 19, and Laxman Kumar, 24. They were arrested on August 11.

The incident took place at Ravi Nagar in Sector 9 at 2pm on August 10 when Ram and Laxman had forced Vipin (single name) to accept the torn note.

On refusal, the duo roped in their associates, including Netra and Padam, and assaulted the driver with rods and sticks.

Vipin, who hailed from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Gurugram a few months back in search of work. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector-51 and succumbed to severe head and internal injuries on August 16.

Police suspect involvement of another accused, who is still at large.