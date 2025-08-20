Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two more held for killing 19-year-old man over 10 torn note

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 04:28 am IST

Two more suspects were arrested for the fatal assault of a 19-year-old auto rickshaw driver over a torn ₹10 note, following previous arrests.

Two more suspects were arrested on Monday from Sector 9 for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old auto rickshaw driver which led to his death, following a dispute on a torn 10 currency note.

The arrest was made based on information provided by two previously arrested accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The arrest was made based on information provided by two previously arrested accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspects identified as Netra Pal, 25, and Padam Kumar, 20, both from Kherki Majra village along Dwarka expressway were produced before a city court on Tuesday and remanded to two-day police custody.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said,“A stick used in assaulting the driver, Vipin ,was recovered.”

The arrest was made based on information provided by two previously arrested accused, Ram Vishal Dubey, 19, and Laxman Kumar, 24. They were arrested on August 11.

The incident took place at Ravi Nagar in Sector 9 at 2pm on August 10 when Ram and Laxman had forced Vipin (single name) to accept the torn note.

On refusal, the duo roped in their associates, including Netra and Padam, and assaulted the driver with rods and sticks.

Vipin, who hailed from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Gurugram a few months back in search of work. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector-51 and succumbed to severe head and internal injuries on August 16.

Police suspect involvement of another accused, who is still at large.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Two more held for killing 19-year-old man over 10 torn note
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On