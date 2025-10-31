Two sisters drown after slipping into pond in Nuh

Two sisters drowned after slipping inside a pond in Nuh’s Pathkhori village in Firozpur Jhirka on Thursday, said police. The incident took place between 6.30am and 7am when the duo had gone to the banks of the pond to clean utensils.

Police identified the deceased as Sanna, 19, and Sajmin, 13. The incident took place between 6.30am and 7am when the duo had gone to the banks of the pond to clean utensils.

Police said that Sanna came to her paternal home in Nuh two days ago from Palwal.

Investigators said that initial investigation suggests that Sajmin had slipped inside the pond first after losing grip due to the steep banks which prompted Sanna to rush for her help. During this, Sanna also slipped and fell into the water body. They both probably panicked and drowned.

Police said a man who was crossing the area spotted slippers and scarfs afloat on the surface and raised an alarm to gather the villagers. Some villagers reached the spot but could not determine anything. However, after sometime, the duo’s parents also reached the spot after getting information about the drowning incident as both the sisters had also not returned home.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that villagers somehow managed to fish out the bodies of the sisters after an hour and rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead.

“None of them alerted the police control room about the incident. The report about the incident was received after several hours after which police had reached the village and later sent the bodies for autopsy,” he said.

Kumar said the family members had not alleged any foul play following which an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at Firozpur Jhirka Sadar police station on Thursday.