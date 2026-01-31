Two suspects who opened fire on toll plaza injured while escaping from police custody

Two men arrested for opening fire on toll plaza employees were injured in police custody on separate locations late on Friday nightwhen they attempted to flee, police said. The three were on one-day police remand for interrogation after their arrest on Friday.

The accused, Vinay, 26, and Bobby, 25, both residents of Kadarpur, Sohna suffered injuries in Sector 71 and Bhondsi, respectively.

Investigators said that the two possessed arms and ammunition while their third arrested associate, Pawan Kumar, 27, was unarmed when they had opened fire at four locations on Wednesday and Thursday. The three were on one-day police remand for interrogation after their arrest on Friday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officers of Gurugram police, said the crime branch teams had taken Vinay and Bobby separately to Sohna and Bhondsi to recover their weapons which they had hidden at secluded places after the firing incidents.

“Vinay opened fire with a loaded pistol kept hidden. Police officer at the time was hit but was saved due to the bullet-proof jacket,” he said.

Meanwhile, since it was dark in the night, Bobby tried to run away to a secluded spot when officers chased him and he was injured in the process. Both the accused were taken to civil hospital in Sector-10A for treatment.

An FIR under attempt to murder was registered against Bobby at Sector 65 police station. Police said two country made pistols and ammunition were recovered from both the spots.