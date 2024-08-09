Two who rammed Delhi family’s car on MG Road in revenge in Gurugram held

Two people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly ramming their car into the car of a family from Delhi on MG Road in revenge after the family had an altercation with one of their friends in a road rage incident on August 3, police said on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Nirmal (single name), 25,and Mukesh Kumar, 26. (HT photo)

The arrested suspects were identified as Nirmal (single name), 25, of Saidalpur and Mukesh Kumar, 26, of Talwandi, Hisar, both cab drivers.

Police said they were arrested from their rented accommodation in Palam Vihar on Thursday. It was Nirmal who rammed his cab into the family’s car as revenge for a minor accident involving his friend, said police.

On August 3, 53-year-old Mrityunjay Singh, regional sales head of Hamilton housewares, his wife Manju Devi, 52, and their two daughters were travelling to Sohna from Connaught Place, Delhi, to celebrate Manju’s birthday at a relative’s place. Around 9.15pm, Singh was taking a U-turn to find a pharmacy when a cab brushed against his car.

Singh alleged that the cab driver blocked the road and entered into an argument seeking monetary compensation but fled when police and commuters gathered.

A few minutes later, four alleged suspects in two cabs followed them and one of the cabs rammed into their car several times near a wine shop on MG Road.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officers of the Gurugram police, said that the prime suspect in the case whose cab had brushed against Singh’s car below the station, was still on the run.

“He is also from Hisar and knew the arrested suspects closely. Raids are on to nab him,” he said.

Kumar said that the suspect, after an argument with Singh, had reached Iffco chowk and called Nirmal and Mukesh there. “The suspect told them about the incident. The two searched for the family and followed their car after locating it,” he said.

The officer said that Nirmal later rammed his cab into Singh’s car at the wine shop on MG Road. Police said both the suspects were sent to judicial custody after production before a city court on Friday.