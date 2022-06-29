Unauthorised colonies on radar of new town planner
Curbing the spread of unauthorised colonies in the city and preventing commercial activities in residential areas will be the top priorities for Amit Madholia, the newly appointed district town planner who assumed charge of the department of town and country planning’s enforcement wing on Tuesday.
Madholia, who has worked earlier as assistant town planner in the city, said he understands the issues plaguing urban planning in Gurugram and that he will try to resolve them by taking the citizens and the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) into confidence.
“The first priority will be to take the residents, homebuyers and RWAs into confidence and work with them. I plan to create a separate RWA cell, which will handle the issues and problems raised by RWAs in the city. Every week, I will visit two housing societies and meet the RWAs to understand their issues and resolve them,” said Madholia.
A key agenda will also be to curb commercial activities in residential colonies as they lead to traffic snarls and put a burden on infrastructure. “The focus will be to first make people understand that violations need to go. It will be better if property owners take voluntary steps and stop these activities, else action will be taken,” he said.
The enforcement department will also take stringent action against development of illegal colonies in the city and on the outskirts. “We will take action in the initial phases of development of the colonies so that gullible homebuyers don’t get stuck. We will work with village sarpanchs and elders to prevent such constructions,” he said.
Madholia also said structural audit of 60 condominiums-- a process that has already been initiated by the department and the district administration--will be taken to its conclusion. “All the complaints received from the condominiums regarding structural issues will be probed by experts and corrective action will be taken,” he said.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya’s time to rise and shine
On June 21, the Shiv Sena split in the middle and despite his best efforts, its president Uddhav Thackeray has failed to keep the flock together. Despite the party's depleted bench strength in the assembly, a legislator from Worli, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, will have the opportunity to show that he can be an aggressive yet responsible opposition figure. He also has the responsibility of leading the party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections due this year.
