Gurugram: Under-construction building develops cracks, tilts in Sushant Lok-I

At least 12 families living in three residential buildings in Gurugram's Sushant Lok-I’s Block-C were evacuated after an under-construction five-storey building developed cracks and tilted following excavation work on an adjoining plot on Monday, police said on Tuesday. Gurugram: At least 12 families living in three residential buildings were evacuated after an under-construction five-storey building developed cracks and tilted following excavation work on an adjoining plot (HT)

Police said the building, located at plot number 1770, developed cracks and tilted after excavation work started for the foundation of a basement on the adjacent plot.

Investigators said nearby residents had raised alarm by 4pm after which police reached the spot and evacuated residents from three buildings around the structure.

Two large cranes were deployed at the spot to support the structure of the affected building which has tilted by 2.5 inches, officials said, adding that the area has been sealed to prevent any accidents.

ACP (east) Anil Kumar said that three residential buildings, each consisting of four flats, were vacated as a precautionary measure and the district administration was also alerted.

“Police have been deployed at the spot to stop anyone from entering the four buildings. The construction work has also been halted,” he said.

Residents blame haphazard excavation for cracks in adjacent building Residents alleged that haphazard digging work by the contractor on the adjacent plot caused it to develop cracks.

Archana Jagirdar, a resident of a neighbouring house who saw the building tilt said she felt her building shaking on Monday.

“I heard stones falling from the adjacent under-construction building. I immediately rushed downstairs with my seven months old daughter. I alerted the property owner about the same,” she said.

Archana said she and several other residents called the owner of the adjacent plot but he didn’t respond.

Gaurav Rampall, Archana’s husband, said the building owner rushed to the spot and found that his building had developed cracks. “We along with several others are now forced to shift to hotels,” he said.

Tarun Chopra, a resident of an adjacent building, said he also had to vacate his flat with his wife and minor son on Tuesday.

“Instead of carrying out excavation in a phased and safe manner, the contractor dug up an eight-foot-deep trench along the entire length of the under-construction building which weakened its base and caused it to tilt,” he said.

When contacted, the plot owner refused to comment on the matter.

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On complaint of the damaged building owner, an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was against the owner of the adjoining plot, its contractor and the operator of the earthmover involved in the excavation at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday, police said, adding that further action is underway.

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