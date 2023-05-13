Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Undertrial attacked by inmates in Bhondsi jail

Undertrial attacked by inmates in Bhondsi jail

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 13, 2023 11:35 PM IST

An undertrial in Bhondsi jail was attacked with a spoon by another inmate, resulting in three stitches. The incident took place on Friday morning and an FIR was registered on Saturday. All jails in Haryana were on high alert after the murder of a gangster in Tihar jail.

Gurugram: An undertrial lodged in Bhondsi jail was injured and received three stitches after being attacked by another inmate by a spoon. An FIR was registered on Saturday late evening at Bhondsi police station.

After the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar jail, along with modern Bhondsi jail, all jails in Haryana were on high alert and the jail administration also issued orders not to give spoons to inmates during meals but the spoon was used again as weapon again in Bhondsi jail.

According to the complaint filed by an under trial inmate Mangat Ram, a resident of Jatusana village in district Rewari that the incident took place inside the jail on Friday morning.

“It was around 7:30am on Friday during the counting of inmates, another inmate Monu alias Budhda, resident of Rewari attacked me with a spoon which was around 6 inch long. He was trying to kill me and also threatened to kill me. At that time Neeraj, Pradeep and other under trial inmates were present there”, as inmate Mangat Ram said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against inmate Monu alias Budhda under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station on Saturday.

“We are investigating into the matter and have started proceedings of the production warrant of the accused for questioning him”, said inspector Madan Singh, SHO of Bhondsi police station.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

