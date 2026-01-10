Undertrial inmate on way to Bhondsi Jail jumps out of police van

A 32-year-old undertrial prisoner fled after jumping out of a police van at Rajiv Chowk on Delhi-Jaipur expressway while being transported to Bhondsi jail on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. The inmate was identified as Hasam, who hailed from Punhana in Nuh.

Police said Hasam had seven cases of vehicle and property theft against him in Delhi and Gurugram. He had been granted bail in all six Gurugram cases, but was still in jail due to the Delhi theft case, officials said.

Police officials privy to the incident said Hasam was being transported back to the Bhondsi jail after he was produced in a Rohini court earlier that day.

“Hasam was meant to be shifted to Tihar jail, due to which a prisoner escort team of Gurugram police consisting of SI Deepak Chand, constable Jasvir and special police officer Anoop had taken him to Delhi from Bhondsi jail. However, the Delhi court, after Hasam’s production, ordered him to be taken back to Bhondsi,” a police official said.

Investigators said the escort team was bringing him back to Bhondsi when the van slowed down at Rajiv Chowk due to traffic congestion. Hasam saw an opening, and jumped out of the slow-moving van between 4pm and 4.15pm on Thursday.

“He was not handcuffed as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which doesn’t allow it in case of an accused or prisoner involved in petty crimes. Necessary departmental action will be taken against the negligent police personnel too. Investigation is underway to ascertain if any of the officers helped the inmate but nothing substantial has surfaced yet,” a senior police official said.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Hasam on complaint of the sub-inspector under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful arrest) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gurugram Sadar police station on Thursday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said raids were being carried out at places where Hasam could hide. “He will be arrested soon,” Turan added.