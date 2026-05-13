Union min tells Gurugram officials to fast-track drains, welfare scheme roll-out

Union minister of state for statistics and programme implementation Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday directed officials in Gurugram to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes, improve urban infrastructure and adopt permanent solutions to civic issues, while chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Mini Secretariat. Singh stressed coordination among departments and prioritising roads, drinking water, health, education and urban infrastructure works. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The meeting was attended by Gurugram deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma and senior officials from various departments.

Reviewing development projects, Singh stressed timely and quality execution of works. “Government schemes must reach the last person in the queue. Departments should work in coordination and ensure that issues related to roads, drinking water, health, education and infrastructure are addressed on priority,” he told reporters.

Focusing on waterlogging and conservation, Singh directed officials to adopt long-term measures, noting reuse of treated water and groundwater recharge. He also ordered an inquiry into encroachments near stormwater drains around Ambience Mall.

Meanwhile, GMDA CEO PC Meena told HTa new drain line on Southern Peripheral Road is expected to be completed by June 15 and will help reduce waterlogging between Subhash Chowk and Rajiv Chowk. A box drain near Medanta Hospital is also likely to be completed within 25 days.

On illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste along the Gurugram-Faridabad road, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said challans worth nearly ₹2 crore had been issued, with around ₹1.5 crore recovered.

Singh also ordered regular groundwater testing around the Bandhwari landfill site, where officials said nearly 1.4 million metric tonnes of legacy waste remain and are targeted for clearance by February next year.