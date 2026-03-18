The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Uppal Southend in Gurugram’sSector 49 has issued a strict notice warning of restricting the entry of food delivery partners, car washing staff and maids for residents who have not cleared maintenance dues as part of a drive to recover pending payments. Uppal Southend RWA moves to ban staff entry, deliveries over maintenance dues

The colony, spread over around 100 acres and located about 10km from DLF Camellias, has also displayed a yellow board outside its main gate listing names of defaulters who have not paid monthly maintenance charges of ₹1,100–1,300, depending on house size.

“Please note that effective today, all non-essential services – including maid services, car washing, and delivery services… will be suspended until the dues are fully cleared…”, read a notice only circulated in the society’s Telegram group, the MyGate application, and a physical notice board, according to residents.

RWA president SK Yadav said the recovery drive has been underway for months. “We have sent several reminders to the residents about their dues through the MyGate app,” he said, adding that entry has not yet been barred for gig workers or domestic help.

The decision followed a General Body Meeting (GBM) held on March 8, where residents demanded stricter action against defaulters. The RWA said ₹10 lakh has been recovered out of ₹44 lakh in outstanding dues after the warning. Yadav said maintenance funds cover services such as CCTV upkeep, security gates, convex mirrors, pipe repairs, street lighting and waterlogging control.

However, some residents opposed the move. Rajesh Khantana, former RWA president (2019–2023), said, “The board should have followed up with the residents and tried to understand the grievances before putting such a notice.” Other residents also termed the action harsh.

“The action taken by the RWA is not correct; they should have tried to contact the families personally,” said Parmod Goyal, a resident of the colony whose name also appeared on the defaulters’ list.

“The action by the RWA is 1000 percent wrong. People would happily pay maintenance if proper work was done by the board. People of the W block had to personally build boundary walls around their house because no action was taken by the board,” said another resident, Biram Prakash.