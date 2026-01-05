Valuables worth ₹3 lakh stolen in car break-in at Gurugram market, temple theft case registered

Valuables worth nearly ₹3 lakh, including an iPhone, three laptops, and cash and bank papers, were stolen from a vehicle parked in Gurugram’s sector 28 while the car’s owner was shopping at a commercial complex, police said on Sunday. Investigators said the car was parked outside the market for nearly one and a half hours and no eyewitnesses reported the incident.

The incident took place at around 8.45pm on Saturday outside Galleria Market along Golf Course Road in sector 28. The victim, identified as Kuldeep (single name), 27, visited the market at around 8.15pm with his two friends.

A senior official at sector 29 police station said Kuldeep, a resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar worked at a Gurugram-based private health insurance company as an IT engineer.

“The complainant alleged that when they returned from the market at 9.30pm, the window of Black-Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta car was broken and the valuables were missing. An FIR was registered on Sunday under section 324(4) (provisions of mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified suspects. The CCTV footage from outside the market and nearby sector areas is currently being scanned to ascertain their identities,” the senior official said.

Stealing at temple in Pratap Nagar

An unidentified suspect broke into a Durga Temple in Pratap Nagar early Saturday morning and stole donations worth lakhs, police said. The incident took place at around 2.50am when the suspect entered the complex and moved the donation box, showed the CCTV footage accessed by New Colony police station.

A senior police official said the suspect was inside a room for nearly an hour before escaping. “An FIR was registered under section 324(4) and other BNS provisions related to stealing. We are scanning the footage to ascertain his identity,” the police officer said, adding that temple staff demanded additional security and patrolling during nights.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said strict action will be taken against the suspects.