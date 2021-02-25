IND USA
gurugram news

Vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar deferred to next week

Citing administrative reasons, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deferred the week-long vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar, which was scheduled to start on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST

Citing administrative reasons, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deferred the week-long vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar, which was scheduled to start on Friday. The trial will now be held next week, a release issued by the civic body on Thursday stated.

The MCG, however, has not set a date for the trial yet. “Due to administrative reasons, the Sadar Bazar pedestrianisation (vehicle-free) trial is being postponed for a week,” the one-liner official release by MCG stated.

The MCG had scheduled the one-week trial between February 26 and March 4. As part of the trial, the MCG would barricade all the entry and exit points along the 600-metre stretch between Jama Masjid and Head Post Office to prevent vehicles from entering the city’s oldest market.

In addition, all encroachments around the market would be cleared, a dedicated vending zone set up for around 350 hawkers, green belts would be cultivated and streetlights and benches would be installed.

gurugram news

Gurugram MP asks agencies to expedite development work

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Member of Parliament(MP) from Gurugram and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday asked all the civic agencies to work in tandem with one other so that development work can be carried out without any hitch
gurugram news

Three men rob 29K cash from a gold exchange office in DLF Phase-1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Three masked men allegedly robbed two employees in a gold exchange company’s office in DLF Phase-1 on Wednesday at gunpoint in broad daylight
gurugram news

Kant Enclave ruling: Proposal to restore 425 acres of Aravalli forest in Faridabad gathers dust

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A proposal to rehabilitate nearly 425 acres of the Aravalli forest land in Faridabad, tabled by the forest department a year ago, has been gathering dust despite Supreme Court directions calling for the restoration of the area
gurugram news

Haryana yet to submit plan to conserve Najafgarh Jheel, matter with state technical committee

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Haryana government, even two months after the deadline, is yet to submit an environment management plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the protection of Najafgarh Jheel, as sought by the green court last September
gurugram news

Developer of Malibu Towne booked for violating fire safety norms

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The police have booked the developer of Malibu Towne — a residential township on Sohna Road — for alleged violations of fire safety norms on the premises of Maple Club based on the complaint of the city’s fire department, which found several shortcomings in the club’s fire fighting system
gurugram news

First pedestrian refuge island constructed at Sector 44 intersection

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The city’s first pedestrian refuge island has been constructed at the Sector 44 intersection near Huda City Centre (HCC) by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Raahgiri Foundation and World Resources Institute (WRI)
gurugram news

City hospitals to administer vaccine to public from March 1

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Over 360 private hospitals and 170 government hospitals empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in Haryana will administer Covid-19 vaccine doses to people above the age of 60 or people above 45 who have co-morbidities from March 1, said officials
gurugram news

18 landowners booked for developing illegal colony in Farrukhnagar

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The police on Wednesday registered two cases against 18 landowners for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar after a complaint was filed by the officials of the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP)
gurugram news

Court awards life imprisonment to mother, son for dowry death

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
A local court awarded life imprisonment to a man and his mother on Wednesday after finding them guilty of murdering a 24-year-old woman in 2016 over dowry
gurugram news

Warmest day of year so far, visibility up in early hours as severity of fog decreases

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The city experienced its warmest day of the year so far on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature touching 31 degrees Celsius during the day
gurugram news

AIMTC distances itself from truckers’ strike but local transporters to participate

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) — an umbrella body of transporters across the country — on Wednesday distanced itself from the proposed truckers’ strike on February 26 and said that it has submitted its demands to the government and given it a time period of 14 days for consideration
gurugram news

Air pollution higher this winter than previous year, finds report

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:13 PM IST
A report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), comparing air pollution levels between the winter of 2020 with that of the previous year, has revealed that average air pollution was higher this winter in the city
gurugram news

DTCP to create a database of affordable housing projects in city

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A database of residential units and housing projects being developed under the affordable category will be created by the department of town and country planning (DTCP), which, on Wednesday, issued notices to 36 developers, seeking details of 95 such projects they are involved with in the city
gurugram news

Man kills woman over insecurities in polyamorous relationship

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A man allegedly smothered a married woman he was having an extramarital affair with to death on February 19 after her husband left for work in Sector 50, the police said on Wednesday
