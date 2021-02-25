Vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar deferred to next week
Citing administrative reasons, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deferred the week-long vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar, which was scheduled to start on Friday. The trial will now be held next week, a release issued by the civic body on Thursday stated.
The MCG, however, has not set a date for the trial yet. “Due to administrative reasons, the Sadar Bazar pedestrianisation (vehicle-free) trial is being postponed for a week,” the one-liner official release by MCG stated.
The MCG had scheduled the one-week trial between February 26 and March 4. As part of the trial, the MCG would barricade all the entry and exit points along the 600-metre stretch between Jama Masjid and Head Post Office to prevent vehicles from entering the city’s oldest market.
In addition, all encroachments around the market would be cleared, a dedicated vending zone set up for around 350 hawkers, green belts would be cultivated and streetlights and benches would be installed.
