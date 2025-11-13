Violations continue across Gurugram despite Grap 3 enforcement

Despite the imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) stage 3 on Tuesday by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR, unchecked waste burning, ongoing construction activities and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants continue to operate across Gurugram while the city’s air quality has plunged into “very poor” category on Wednesday. Garbage burning seen at Sector 104 in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

To be sure, curbs on private construction come into effect under the Grap Stage-3. Under Stage-3 of Grap, all non-essential construction and demolition activities are banned, except for critical public projects, such as metro work, hospitals, and infrastructure related to national security.

In Sector 79, residents alleged that a RMC plant located close to residential areas, continues to operate despite the restrictions.

“The RMC plant continues to operate even after GRAP restrictions were enforced,” said Dhirendra Singh, a resident of Sector 79. “It emits a significant amount of dust and pollution, making it difficult for residents to breathe and go about their daily activities,” said Singh.

When contacted, Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) joint commissioner Hitendra Sharma said the department had not received any formal complaints regarding the RMC plants. “We will take cognisance of the matter. The units will be directed to shut down operations, and our team will conduct another inspection of the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, district town planner (DTP) RS Batth said that an FIR had been lodged against the RMC plant nearly a month ago. “Necessary action will be taken soon,” he added.

Krishan Kumar, regional environmental officer at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said that the RMC plant’s operations would be shut down soon. “Environmental compensation will be levied as per the findings of the investigation,” he added.

Unchecked waste burning

Residents said waste burning continues across the city, with incidents reported from sectors 56, 10, 75, 76, 102, 104, Golf Course Road, and nearby villages in Gurugram.

“Vacant plots have been turned into dumping grounds, and for months we have seen waste accumulate there. Municipal workers burn the waste in open after we raise a complaint. This is hazardous to us,” said Ravi Trivedi, a resident of Sector 81.

“Just two days ago, while passing through Sector 75A near the start of the Dwarka Expressway, I saw thick black plumes of smoke rising from a vacant plot,” he said.

Open waste burning was reported in Sector 104 on Wednesday, where thick smoke was seen billowing into the air. Sunil Sareen, joint convener of Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Association, a resident based group, and a resident of Sector 102, said that cases of waste burning continue to be reported from sectors 102, 103, and 104. “These illegal waste gatherers should be identified, as they burn plastic waste that releases toxic gases and worsens air pollution. It has become an annual ordeal for residents,” Sareen said, adding that the worsening air quality has forced children to stay indoors, while senior citizens have stopped going for their regular walks.

Meanwhile, several Gurugram residents took to social media, tagging CAQM and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to highlight the surge in waste-burning incidents. “Despite repeated representations over the years, the problem persists. Timely action was not taken, and now the situation demands immediate attention. Thousands are falling sick breathing this toxic air,” said Ruchika Sethi, environmentalist and founder of Citizens for Clean Air.

Meanwhile, an official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said, “Ten truck-mounted with anti-smog guns have been ordered, and we expect to receive them by the end of November. The delay was due to pending approvals and sanctions.”

Construction violations continue

In Sector 79, residents said construction activities are still underway at the M3M Golf Hills project despite restrictions. “Work has been going on continuously, and dust from the site is worsening the air quality,” shared Dhirendra Singh, a resident of Sector 79.

Over at Sector 90, another violation was reported behind New Town Heights society, where construction work continues unabated. Ashok Kumar Malik, a resident of the area, said, “The construction has been going on for the past 5-7 days. It’s right next to our building. GRAP 3 has been imposed, and yet they are not stopping the activity.”

An official from HSPCB stated, “The board will be taking cognisance of the matter and initiating necessary action to ensure that construction and other activities comply with pollution control norms.”

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar stated that in light of increasing air pollution, the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas air quality management commission has implemented the third phase of Grap in the district. This measure has been taken to improve air quality and mitigate the adverse effects of pollution.

“Increasing air pollution is a matter of concern for all of us, as it has a profound impact on our health. Strict adherence to Grap regulations regarding air pollution control is crucial,” said Kumar. He has issued strict instructions to the Pollution Control Board (PCB), urban local bodies, HSIIDC, and other relevant departments to take stringent measures to control rising pollution levels in the district.