 Visitors can travel inside Ggm mini-secretariat
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Visitors can travel inside Ggm mini-secretariat

ByAbhishek Behl
Jul 19, 2024 06:34 AM IST

The officers said they are also exploring the possibility of allowing GMCBL buses to enter the mini-secretariat complex

People visiting the Gurugram mini-secretariat complex can now use their own private vehicles or cabs to reach the offices of various departments located inside the premises, officials aware of the matter said.

PWD has created a pick and drop point mini secretariat. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
PWD has created a pick and drop point mini secretariat. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A large number of people visit the mini-secretariat everyday as the office of the deputy commissioner, along with several important government offices such as the revenue, transport, education, and labour departments are located there.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said visitors can now be picked and dropped just 50m from the deputy commissioner’s office. However, private cars will not be allowed to be parked inside the complex.

“We have worked in tandem with the district administration on this project to ensure that visitors reach the complex with ease. The distance of the DC office to this point is only 50 metres, and ramps and footpaths have been created to ensure that people can walk to the building. Under the new scheme of things private vehicles will not be allowed to parked inside the complex and they will have to use it outside,” PWD executive engineer Charandeep Rana said.

The officers said the department is also exploring the possibility of allowing Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) buses to enter the mini-secretariat complex and offer pick-and-drop service to commuters.

“Adequate space will be created for movement of buses on this stretch by removing kerb stones or by making changes in the design. The purpose is to ensure that people use more and more public transport to commute instead of relying only on private vehicles,” Rana said.

Visitors can travel inside Ggm mini-secretariat
