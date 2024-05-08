Wanted gangster held after gunfight with police in Gurugram: Officials

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted gangster involved in the murder of a daily wage labourer last year, officials said. (HT Photo/Sourced)

Saurabh alias Sandu was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police on Gurugram-Tauru Road on Wednesday morning, officers aware of the matter said, adding that the suspect was injured in the gunfight.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police said that a countrymade pistol and cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

Sandu was a suspect in the murder of a wage labourer who was shot dead inside a liquor shop in Manesar on June 16, 2023, said police.

Sandu, 24, is a close associate of Lipin Nehra and a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said police, adding that he was involved in at least two dozen criminal cases registered in Gurugram, Dadri and Rohtak.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they received a tip-off regarding his presence near Bar Gujjar village on Gurugram-Tauru Road.

“Two crime teams of Manesar and Sector 31 were deployed on the stretch and saw the suspect coming on his motorcycle. They signalled for him (Sandu) to stop, but he started firing at police teams,” Dahiya said.

Sandu fired several rounds at the police team and vehicle. In the exchange of fire, one bullet hit Sandu in the leg.

“The police team immediately caught hold of him and took him to Gurugram Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMS Rohtak,” said Dahiya.

On the night of June 16, 2023, at a liquor shop in Panchgaon Chowk, Gurugram, some criminals opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the death of a daily wage labourer who came to purchase liquor. Several raids were conducted over the months to arrest Sandu, who was evading arrest following the incident, said police.