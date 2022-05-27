Warehouse gutted near near Sector 17/18 in Gurugram, no injuries reported
A scrap warehouse near Sector 17/18 dividing road caught fire around 10.30am on Thursday, but no casualties were reported in the incident, said the fire department officials.
According to the officials, six fire tenders deployed there doused the blaze around 12.15pm. “The fire broke out in the rear portion of the warehouse. According to the eyewitnesses, it seems that negligence by one of the workers led to the fire incident. The person had allegedly thrown a cigarette end in the collected scrap, which led to the fire incident. We are, however, yet to confirm this,” said Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services.
The collected scrap included mattresses, plastic, glass, tyres, among other such items, said the officials. The scrap warehouse is located less than a kilometre from Iffco Chowk.
“As the adjoining plot to the warehouse was vacant, we were able to access the site on fire easily and douse the blaze quickly. We were able to save the scrap pile in the front from catching fire, and the blaze was limited to just a corner of the warehouse,” said Kalra.
Gurugram’s Vipul Lavanya residents finally get back their road after authorities intervene
After almost six months, residents of Vipul Lavanya in Sector 81 finally got access to the 24m internal sector road, which was blocked by a developer to construct an affordable housing project. An enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday demolished the barricades set up by the developer in December last year to block access to the road. Vipul Lavanya condominium has around 500 families.
GMDA to give Sector 65 status of model sector to resolve internal road issues
The issue of constructing internal sector roads in sectors 58 to 115 has been a major challenge for the GMDA due to the non-availability of land and related issues. VK Saini, chief town planner, GMDA, said that their priority is to acquire patches of land in Sector 65, which will help complete the construction of internal sector roads, which has been stuck in a limbo due to land acquisition issues.
5 booked in Gurugram for duping a doctor of ₹52L on pretext of seat in PG course: Cops
Five people were booked for allegedly duping a doctor of ₹52 lakh by promising him a seat in a post-graduate course under the management quota at a private medical college in West Bengal, said police on Thursday. Shubhanshu Vats (29), an MBBS degree holder and a resident of DLF 4, received a random message on WhatsApp on March 8 for admission to PG courses.
Will educate locals near Panchgaon Chowk on traffic rules, say Gurugram cops
The Gurugram traffic police will hold a meeting with the people residing near Panchgaon Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48) — which is considered one of the most unsafe stretches in the city — next week to discuss and spread awareness on how to avoid road accidents, and also urge them to not drive on the wrong side, said the officials on Thursday.
Will take action against schools for violating transportation norms: Gurugram DC
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday said a school can face action if there are repeated complaints against them for violating transportation of students norms. Yadav was addressing a gathering of representatives of around 250 private schools in Gurugram in an awareness seminar held at DPS in Sector-45 on Thursday to give detailed knowledge of the safety policy to school authorities.
