Waste burning persists across Gurugram despite GRAP-3 restrictions

Despite restrictions of Graded Response Action Plan stage 3 in place, residents across Gurugram continue to report frequent incidents of waste burning in several neighbourhoods, raising concerns over inaction by civic authorities even as air quality remains in the “very poor” category. llegally dumped waste in Sector 23A near Tau Devi Lal Park lit on fire as seen on Tuesday. (HT)

The complaints surfaced on a day when the Commission for Air Quality Management announced the revocation of Grap 4 restrictions across Delhi NCR following a marginal improvement in air quality. Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 378 on Tuesday, compared with 410 on Monday and 440 on Sunday. Grap 4 curbs had been imposed on Saturday, January 17, after air quality slipped into the “severe” category.

Residents from Sectors 23A, 52, 54, 80 to 85, 102 and Palam Vihar said multiple incidents of waste burning have been reported over the past month, despite repeated complaints to authorities.

Neeru Yadav, president of the RWA of Sector 23A, said waste burning has been repeatedly reported in the sector’s market area. “The most serious incident occurred on January 6, when fire tenders had to be called in to douse the flames. Despite this, fresh incidents were reported on January 13, 14 and 17, with the latest occurring on Monday,” she said. “It is a major health hazard for residents living near the market. Despite this, no action has been taken,” she added.

Vikas Yadav, a resident of Sector 86, said waste is frequently set on fire along the stretch connecting Sector 86 to IMT Manesar. “The road is in poor condition, and a garbage dumping site has developed along this stretch. Despite reporting the issue several times, no action has been taken so far,” he said.

Residents of Sector 52 said frequent waste-burning incidents have filled the area with smoke, forcing many to avoid evening walks and keeping children away from open spaces. A resident said repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram had not resulted in any solution.

Anders Palmgren, a Swedish expatriate living in Gurugram, said he has often witnessed waste burning along Golf Course Extension Road. “This is a public health emergency, and residents must raise their voices,” he said.

Bharat Kumar, a resident of Sector 104, said similar incidents were reported near the Daulatabad Industrial Area.

Meanwhile, Gurugram and Manesar recorded AQI levels of 394 and 328 respectively, both categorised as “very poor”. Of Gurugram’s four monitoring stations, only three were operational. Gwal Pahari recorded 348, Sector 51 reported 404, and Vikas Sadan registered 418.

Environmentalist Ruchika Sethi said waste burning remains a widespread practice due to inadequate waste collection and processing systems. “This poses a serious health hazard, which civic authorities appear to be ignoring,” she said.

In response, Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, said the civic body has taken cognisance of recurring waste-burning incidents across the city. “We have identified several waste-burning hotspots in Gurugram, and our enforcement teams are taking action on the ground. Heavy fines are being imposed on individuals found burning waste. Residents can also report such incidents through the CM Window or the Sameer app, which is a government platform,” he said.