Waterlogging issues to be resolved by quick response teams

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has formed a quick response team to manage waterlogging issues during monsoon, officials said on Thursday. The authority has also identified 20 critical waterlogging points across the district.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer (CEO), GMDA, said that the authority has set a target of June 25 to ensure that appropriate machinery is deployed at all critical points to tackle waterlogging during the monsoon. “A quick response team has been formed, which will also have officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), to solve waterlogging issues at the earliest. The team, equipped with machines and mobile pumps, will be stationed at Tau Devilal Stadium so that it can quickly respond to waterlogging problems,” said Rajpal.

Officials said that depending on the jurisdiction, traffic police and officers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also be roped in.

The GMDA is also trying to complete the expansion of a 33-metre stretch of Badshahpur drain, near Khandsa, by June 25. Earlier, the authority had set a deadline of July first week.

“Waterlogging at Hero Honda Chowk was primarily due to the narrow width of Badshahpur drain near Khandsa village. The drain is being expanded so that it can carry 2,300 cusecs of water instead of 800 cusecs. We are trying to complete the expansion by June 25,” Rajpal added.

The authority has also formed a committee that identified 20 critical waterlogging points across the city, out of which, 15 points are under the GMDA, four points under the MCG, and one point under the Delhi Land & Finance (DLF).

Officials said that the work to manage waterlogging at 16 points has been completed. Last month, people from various parts of the city reported waterlogging issues following heavy rainfall. Some of the worst-affected areas were Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch, Sohna Road, Sector 9, Sector 10, Gurugram bus depot, CH Bakhtawar Singh Road, and Rajiv Chowk.

In 2021, the GMDA has also planned to ensure that rainwater is stored in dams in the Aravallis, for groundwater recharge and to prevent runoff. “Bundhs in Aravallis have been strengthened so that the water from the mountains is stored there itself. This will help in groundwater recharge and improve the condition of green belts in the city,” said Rajpal.

Meanwhile, according to a statement released by the district administration, the MCG will rent 113 pumps, 32 suction tankers, and 32 JCBs during this monsoon.