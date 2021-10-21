Wazirabad sports complex will now include an int’l standard cycle track

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has proposed the construction of a 4.5-kilometre cycle track as part of a proposed sports complex at Wazirabad, located near sectors 52 and 53, officials said on Thursday.

According to MCG chief engineer TL Sharma, the cycle track will be of international standard so that it can be accessed both by the public as well as athletes and also be used for sports competitions.

Officials said that they are exploring the possibility of constructing a section of the cycle track as a velodrome, i.e., an indoor track made of wood, grass or concrete with an arena for spectators.

“The cycle track will be built around the stadium complex. This will not only help athletes promote cycling but also provide an opportunity for residents of the city to cycle there for leisure purposes,” Sharma said.

The cycle track is part of a ₹200-crore sports complex planned at Wazirabad, which will also have other facilities such as a hostel for players, swimming pool, shooting range, basketball court, and kabaddi court. Along with the cycle track, the plan is to develop the swimming pool on par with Olympic standards, where district, state and national events can be held.

MCG officials said that a detailed project report (DPR) is currently being examined by the directorate of urban local bodies (ULB).

The ₹200-crore project is the third time that the MCG has revised the project since June 2016, when Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the construction of a sports stadium in Wazirabad.

Until April 2019, a ₹130-crore archery range and multi-purpose indoor sports complex was to be developed at the site. However, following a meeting between the then Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer, V Umashankar, and former MCG commissioner, Yashpal Yadav, it was decided that a ₹20-crore recreational sports complex — on the lines of Azad Maidan and Shivaji Park in Mumbai, with a multi-purpose sports ground and basic indoor sports infrastructure — was more feasible.

However, this plan was changed again in August last year to the ₹200-crore project.

“The directorate of ULB will be checking technical details regarding the DNIT (detailed notice inviting tender) and DPR next week in Gurugram. We are anticipating to procure the final approval for the project from ULB next month, following which tenders will be floated to finalise a contractor for constructing the project,” Sharma said.

According to officials, the MCG commissioner also apprised GMDA chief executive officer Sudhir Rajpal of the cycle track plan during a residents advisory council (RAC) meeting last month, for its inputs on the project. Since October 2020, the GMDA has constructed cycle tracks at several locations, such as Netaji Subash Marg, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and Hamilton Court Road.