Week-long immunisation drive to begin in Gurugram slums in late June

The district health department will launch a week-long immunization drive in late June, targeting children under five in slum clusters across the city. The campaign aims to deliver life-saving vaccines to vulnerable communities with limited healthcare access. While officials initially planned to focus on five major slums, the drive will now cover all informal settlements throughout Gurugram. Officials said the initiative is part of a broader effort to boost immunisation rates and prevent disease outbreaks in high-density, low-income settlements. (AFP)

According to health officials, the campaign will focus on vaccines under the National Immunisation Schedule, including those for polio, measles, diphtheria, tetanus, and hepatitis B.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers have already conducted door-to-door surveys to identify children who missed scheduled doses. “This is a crucial opportunity for parents to ensure their children are protected from preventable but serious diseases. We request all guardians to bring their children to the nearby vaccination centres and be part of this important public health effort,” said Dr. Jaiprakash Rajliwal, deputy civil surgeon for Gurugram.

Health workers will also conduct home visits in cases where children are unable to reach vaccination centres due to illness or other challenges. The department has compiled a list based on the surveys to ensure no eligible child is left behind.

Dr Jaiprakash added that a child is considered fully immunised after receiving the BCG vaccine at birth (for tuberculosis), three doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV 1, 2, and 3), three doses of the pentavalent vaccine (covering diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type B), and the Measles-Rubella (MR1) vaccine at nine months.

Daily progress of the campaign will be monitored, and any gaps or lags in coverage will be addressed in real time.