gurugram news

Western disturbance to usher in another cold spell

After a brief respite, another cold spell is likely to return to the city, starting Monday, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST

After a brief respite, another cold spell is likely to return to the city, starting Monday, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the temperature could dip by 3-4 degrees Celsius this week.

“From January 25 onwards, very cold northwesterly winds are likely to blow over the plains in Delhi-NCR due to which we can expect a drop in temperatures. The cold spell is expected to persist for three-four days until January 28,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting centre.

While the IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record either minimum or maximum temperatures on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department’s AWS, in Palam in Delhi, recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 10.5 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 15 degrees Celsius. The Palam observatory, according to the meteorological department officials, gives a fairly accurate reading of the city’s weather.

As per IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 7 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday. As per the IMD’s bulletin for the day, the current spell of dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana is likely to persist till January 26.

The city’s air quality stayed in the “poor” on Sunday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 300 —a deterioration from Saturday’s AQI reading of 285 in the same category.

As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in the upper end of the “very poor” category on Monday and Tuesday. Subsequently, over the next five days, the air quality is largely expected to remain in the “very poor” category.

gurugram news

Two dead, two injured in separate accidents in city

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Two people died while two others were injured in three separate road accidents on Saturday
gurugram news

Tractor rally to feature tableaux showcasing cultures of states

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Republic Day tractor rally by protesting farmers camping at Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will feature tableaux demonstrating the flavours of different states, said protest organisers
gurugram news

MCG to observe second Zero Waste Day

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will observe Zero Waste Day for the second time on Monday
gurugram news

gurugram news

Four burglaries across city on Saturday night raises security concerns

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Four burglaries reported from Sector 56/57, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok-1 on Saturday night have raised concerns over security among residents
gurugram news

At 55%, Sunday sees lowest turnout for Covid-19 vaccination drive

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Of 1,200 private sector healthcare workers, targeted for the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, only 660 were inoculated at the 26 sessions sites in the district
gurugram news

Section of Atul Kataria Marg to be shut for underpass work

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:42 PM IST
A sloping section of the Lt Atul Kataria Marg, where a 700-metre underpass is to come up, will be shut from Monday till February 28 for excavation work, officials said
gurugram news

Protesters voice objections to WTE plant at Bandhwari landfill

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Around 90 citizens from Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi staged a protest outside the Bandhwari landfill site on Sunday, voicing their objections against a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant that is proposed to come up at the site
gurugram news

Groundwater remediation unlikely before landfill is fully reclaimed: MCG officials

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is yet to take steps for remediation of groundwater in Bandhwari village, where an active and unsanitary landfill is alleged to have contaminated the underlying aquifer and the drinking water supply of the area
gurugram news

4,000 traffic personnel to deployed ahead of Republic Day rally

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:40 PM IST
A total of 4,000 police officials will be deployed at different points across the city ahead of the Republic Day rally by protesting farmers to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic — a release issued by Gurugram police on Saturday stated
gurugram news

Farmers camping at Haryana-Rajasthan border gear up to reach Delhi for tractor rally

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Farmers camping at Shahjahanpur, Dharuhera and Punhana on the Haryana-Rajasthan border are gearing up to take part in the tractor march scheduled to take place on the Outer Ring Road in the national Capital on Republic Day
gurugram news

Covid vaccine coverage hits a record low of 58% in district

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The district recorded the lowest turnout for Covid-19 vaccination at 58% on Saturday — almost a week after the vaccine launch
gurugram news

Death of health worker unrelated to Covid-19 vaccine: AEFI Committee

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Investigating the death of a 56-year-old health worker at Bhangrola primary healthcare centre, who died of cardiac arrest within six days of being inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine on January 16, the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee on Saturday drew an interim conclusion, stating that the death was unrelated to Covid-19 vaccine
gurugram news

HSVP to take action against illegal constructions beyond four floors

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) has decided to take action against property owners who have made additions above the fourth floor of their buildings
gurugram news

Bill to improve RWAs’ functioning to be introduced soon

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:34 PM IST
In order to improve the functioning of city’s residents’ welfare association (RWAs), which control and manage over 1,000 group housing societies and other residential colonies in the district, Rakesh Daulatabad, MLA, Badshahpur, has decided to introduce a private member’s bill in the upcoming state assembly session to amend the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act
