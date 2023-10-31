Woman arrested in Gurugram for trying to retract rape case for money

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a transporter after getting his employee booked in a rape case, police said on Monday. The woman allegedly told the transporter that she will withdraw the rape case against his driver if he pays her ₹ 50,000; else she will proceed with the case to ensure that he lands in jail. (Representational image)

According to police, the woman, hailing from Almora in Uttarakhand, had submitted a complaint against a man at Sadar Sohna police station alleging that he raped her.

Looking at the sensitivity of the case, immediately an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code on October 26. However, the suspect, a heavy vehicle driver, could not be arrested immediately.

Investigators said they tracked the details of the suspect’s employer and called him to Nimoth police post for inquiry and for collecting details of the suspect.

Police said the transporter spoke to the victim to know what had happened and even shared the name and address of the driver with the police for carrying out further investigation.

They said in the meanwhile, the woman allegedly told the transporter that she will withdraw the rape case against his driver if he pays her ₹50,000; else she will proceed with the case to ensure that he lands in jail.

Investigators said the transporter did not react immediately and returned home with the intention of negotiating with the woman later over the phone. They said as soon as she repeated her demand over the phone, the transporter contacted police and submitted the call recording and a complaint on the basis of which another FIR under section 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion) of the IPC was registered against the woman at Sadar Sohna police station on Saturday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman, who is presently living in Faridabad, was asked to join the investigation and arrested on Saturday on the basis of the evidence against her. “Both the cases are under investigation,” he said.

