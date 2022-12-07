Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman assaulted by shop owner over loud music

Woman assaulted by shop owner over loud music

gurugram news
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 08:26 PM IST

Gurugram: A woman was allegedly assaulted and her hair pulled out after she complained to the police about a neighbouring shop owner playing loud music in Sadar Bazaar area, police said on Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: A woman was allegedly assaulted and her hair pulled out after she complained to the police about a neighbouring shop owner playing loud music in Sadar Bazaar area, police said on Wednesday. Police said that the incident took place on Monday night and the suspects are yet to be arrested.

The suspect owns a watch repairing shop and several other shop owners and staff had asked him multiple times either to quit his habit of playing loud music or turn down the volume. Police said the woman owns a crockery shop in the area.

Investigators said that on Monday afternoon, Geeta Rani (52), informed the police control room about the loud music and urged them to intervene. They said that a patrolling team reached the spot and got the music turned off. The police team also asked the suspect not to repeat the act.

However, the suspect allegedly again played loud music in the evening. A heated argument broke out and the suspect along with his mother and sister assaulted Rani and pulled out her hair, police added. They allegedly also ransacked Rani’s shop by throwing items on the road and threatened her with dire consequences, said police.

Local residents later took her to the government hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors treated her for minor bruises and discharged her, police said.

On Rani’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gurugram City police station on Tuesday, police added.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are gathering CCTV footage to ascertain the allegations and necessary action will be taken against the suspects.

