Woman comes in contact with live feeder in Gurugram, dies

A 42-year-old woman died, and her son and sister-in-law suffered severe burn injuries after coming in contact with a live 11kV feeder line in Bhawani Enclave, Sector 9, on Friday morning, said police. The incident occurred at approximately 6.30am on lane number six of the enclave. The feeder which electrocuted Sunita Devi to death of 11kv electric wire while cleaning the house at Bhawani enclave on July. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Investigators said that the deceased was identified as Sunita Devi who was from Dangra Aahar village in Arwal district of Bihar. Meanwhile, the injured were her 18-year-old son Situ Kumar and 32-year-old Shubhanti,the sister-in-law who goes by one name. The incident took place in lane number six of the enclave at about 6.30am, reported police.

According to family members, Devi, her son, and her sister-in-law was cleaning a room on the second floor of a neighbouring house to accommodate guests for an upcoming engagement ceremony, said police. The family was set to participate in Kumar’s sister Priyanka Kumari’s engagement, scheduled for Sunday in Sector 37.

Station house officer (Sector 9A) inspector Rambir Singh said that the condition of both injured is critical. “They were initially rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-10 but were later referred to AIIMS-Delhi due to the severity of their injuries. Sunita Devi suffered 80% burns and is in the ICU, while Situ sustained 30% burns, including a severe head injury,” he added.

The accident occurred when the trio attempted to remove an iron cot frame to the balcony, inadvertently touching the high-tension feeder line just inches away from the house. “Sunita Devi was killed instantly, and both Shubhanti and Situ sustained severe injuries while trying to rescue her,” Singh added.

Investigators said, Arvind Kumar, the deceased woman’s husband, filed a complaint but did not press charges against Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited for negligence. The inquiry is being conducted under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday.

Police and DHBVN officials noted that the feeder line was installed 30-35 years ago, predating the enclave’s construction. Over the years, illegal multi-story residential buildings have encroached dangerously close to the high-voltage line, which should be at least 1-2 meters away from any structures, officials added.

The family was preparing for the daughter’s engagement before the incident

After the family and guests heard screams from the second floor, the found Devi had died of electrocution, and both Situ and Shubhanti were critically injured. Priyanka, surrounded by relatives and guests, expressed her grief, stating that all the preparations, including shopping and booking a hall in Sector 37, now meant nothing to her.

“It was my mother who had finalised the match. She had chosen all the dresses, jewellery and other items for the engagement and my wedding. But now it means nothing to me,” she said.

Nisha Devi, a relative, mentioned that ₹20,000 was paid in advance for the wedding hall, and Priyanka’s father Arvind Singh and brother Situ were supposed to pay the remaining amount on Friday. “Shopping worth ₹2.5 lakh was done. Family members of the bridegroom, who were scheduled to arrive on Monday, rushed here from Hapur to support the family in the moment of this tragedy,” she said.

The family, originally from Arwal in Bihar, had moved to Gurugram two decades ago for a better livelihood. The deceased’s husband, Arvind worked in a factory in Sector 37. The couple supported Priyanka who completed graduation from Gurugram and their two sons who lived in Patna to prepare for competitive examinations.

Neighbour saved the two survivors

Raj Bahadur Singh, a neighbour who witnessed the incident, rescued the two by using a wooden stick to open the electrified gate and a blanket and towel to pull Situ and his aunt away from the live wire.

“I tried to open the main gate but there was current in it too as the 11kV wire was in contact with the building via the metal cot. I opened it with a wooden stick and went upstairs and used a blanket and a towel to first pull Situ away. Following which, I pulled away his aunt. Situ was holding her aunt’s leg and she was holding Sunita whom I didn’t touch as her body was burning being in direct contact with the live wire,” he said.

Another local, Amit Kumar, mentioned both of the survivors sustained severe burn injuries. Meanwhile, Indrajeet Kumar, Sunita’s brother-in-law, said that doctors in AIIMS-Delhi, where the two surviving members are undergoing treatments, might need to amputate Shubhanti’s legs, and her chances of survival were bleak. Situ also suffered severe burns on his head and limbs.

DHBVN shifted wire to safe distance after tragedy, second incident in the same house

Following the tragedy, DHBVN officials took three hours to reach the site, said Rahul Dixit, another neighbour.

“DHBVN officials installed an angle on the pole beside the house and shifted as well as increased the height of the three-phase high-tension wires by several feet. Had it been done earlier, then Friday’s accident could have been avoided,” Dixit alleged.

Residents had previously submitted complaints about the safety hazards posed by the wires and transformers, but no action was taken. Sangeeta Devi, another neighbor, said their owner had installed metal angles for safety, but fear persists, prompting plans to move to a safer location. “After Friday’s incident, we are planning to shift to another house far from these wires,” she added.

According to residents, this incident marks the second electrocution at the same house, with a similar incident occurring eight years ago. They claimed that eight years back, a tenant was electrocuted exactly at the same location where Sunita died on Friday. In the previous incident, the victim had survived even after falling to the ground. They further alleged that DHBVN had fixed several electric poles of height more than the houses in the lane more than 8-9 years back but they never shifted the wires or the transformer on them.