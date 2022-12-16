Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman duped into donating kidney over ‘job for husband’

Woman duped into donating kidney over ‘job for husband’

gurugram news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 11:20 PM IST

Faridabad police started an investigation on Thursday after a woman filed a complaint that she donated her kidney after she was promised that her husband would be given a government job, but the people she gave her kidney to did not uphold their end of the bargain

A case is yet to be registered in this matter, said police officers. (AFP)
A case is yet to be registered in this matter, said police officers. (AFP)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Faridabad police started an investigation on Thursday after a woman filed a complaint that she donated her kidney after she was promised that her husband would be given a government job, but the people she gave her kidney to did not uphold their end of the bargain.

“The complainant, a Ballabhgarh resident, had connected with the suspects after she saw an advertisement on a social media website. She said that the suspects promised to get her husband a government job if she donated one of her kidneys to a Delhi resident and also posed as his wife. While the transplant was successfully conducted in a private hospital in Sector 16, Faridabad, the suspects did not fulfil their promise. She has also accused hospital of connivance,” said Mahendra Verma, assistant commissioner of police of Faridabad, who was directed by Vikas Arora, commissioner of police, to investigate the case.

Verma said they are conducting an investigation and have recorded statement of the complainant.

“The suspects called and promised that my husband would get a government job. I saw it as a ticket to secure our future and agreed. They made me impersonate the wife of a Delhi-based man, who would get my kidney, and they even got a fake Aadhaar card made for me. They tried to get the operation done in hospitals in Delhi first, but when they couldn’t, they got it done here in Faridabad. According to the deal, I donated my kidney but my husband did not get any job and I realised I was cheated,” said the woman.

A case is yet to be registered in this matter, said police officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out