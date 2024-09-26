Woman jumps off high-rise in Gurugram; tortured by in-laws: Kin

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from her seventh floor condominium at a society in Sector 92 on Monday, police said on Wednesday. The woman and her husband hailed from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)

While a suicide note was recovered from the spot, the details of which were not disclosed, the family members of the deceased alleged that the woman was tortured by her husband and in-laws over not being able to bear a child and dowry.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1pm on Monday when the woman, who lived with her husband and his parents and sister, was alone at the house, was alone at the house.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, of Gurugram police, said that by 1.10pm, police received information about the incident and rushed to the spot. “She was rushed to a hospital in Sector 90 but was declared dead,” he said.

On the basis of a complaint by the woman’s father, police lodged an FIR against the husband, his sister, and their parents under sections 3(5) (common intention) and 80 (dowry death) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10 police station on Tuesday.

“In his police complaint, the woman’s father alleged that she was being tortured and assaulted by her husband and in-laws for not bearing a child and for dowry,” the officer said. Kumar said that the father also alleged that they (in-laws) used to instigate her for suicide, and she had told her family about this over the phone on Saturday.

“Investigation was going on in the case and necessary action will be taken soon in the case on the basis of all the evidence and the suicide note,” he said.

The woman and her husband hailed from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and got married on February 20, 2018. They were both engineers. While the woman worked at an IT firm in Noida, her husband worked at a factory in Farrukhnagar.