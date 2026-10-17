Woman, male friend arrested for stabbing husband to death in Faridabad

A 35-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing her husband to death while he slept at a relative’s house in Faridabad’s Shyam Colony, police said. During questioning by the crime branch, she allegedly admitted to killing Gopal and told them that Yogender was involved in the conspiracy, police said. (Representational image)

The victim, Gopal Kumar, 37, hailed from Kunwarpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district and had been living in rented accommodation in Shyam Colony for 15 years. He worked as an operator at a factory in the DLF industrial area.

Police identified the suspects as Gopal’s wife, Kajal Devi, and Yogender, 30, a bouncer and resident of Kunwarpur.

Investigators said Kajal and Yogender were in a relationship, which Gopal and his family knew about. The relationship frequently led to arguments between the couple, following which Kajal allegedly conspired with Yogender to kill her husband.

Police said Kajal and her three children, a daughter and two sons, arrived from Hathras on Tuesday and stayed at a relative’s house in Shyam Colony.

Gopal visited them on Wednesday night and fell asleep after consuming liquor, police said.

Faridabad police public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said Kajal allegedly attacked Gopal with a knife while he slept. “She allegedly stabbed Gopal multiple times in his neck, resulting in his death,” he said.

On Thursday morning, the couple’s eldest daughter found Gopal lying in a pool of blood on the bed and alerted his brother.

Police reached the spot and took Kajal into custody and formally arrested her on Friday. During questioning by the crime branch, she allegedly admitted to killing Gopal and told them that Yogender was involved in the conspiracy, Yadav said.

He was also subsequently arrested. An FIR under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Palla police station on Thursday following a complaint by Gopal’s brother, Bhura.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

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