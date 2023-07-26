Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman raped in Gurugram hotel by man she met on dating app, his friends

PTI |
Jul 26, 2023 11:09 AM IST

An FIR was registered against two unknown accused under the section of gang rape at sector 50 police station

A woman was allegedly raped by a man she met on a dating app and his friend at a hotel in sector 50 area here, police said on Tuesday.

When the woman reached the hotel, the two men offered her food and she lost consciousness after having

According to the victim’s complaint, she met the accused through a dating app who later invited her to the on June 29, police said.

When she reached the hotel, the two men offered her food and she lost consciousness after having it, she alleged.

“Taking advantage of this, they raped me and also made a video of the act. When I protested after regaining consciousness, the accused threatened to make her video viral. Somehow I returned home but now reached the police,” she said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered against two unknown accused under the section of gang rape at sector 50 police station, SHO Praveen Malik said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.

