Woman rescued after abduction bid near Gurugram’s Leopard Trail: Police

A 24-year-old woman was rescued early Sunday after an alleged abduction attempt while she was returning from a private event near Gurugram’s Leopard Trail, police said. The incident occurred around 3am, and the accused was arrested shortly after following a police response to an emergency call. Accused allegedly snatched her phone, forced her into a car and threatened her friend before police reached the spot after a 112 call. (File Photo)

Investigators said the suspect allegedly snatched the woman’s phone with the intention to kidnap and rape her. When the woman ran after him to retrieve her phone, the man allegedly abducted her in a Mahindra Scorpio , police said.

According to officials, the woman’s friend, who was present at the spot, dialled 112 following the incident. An emergency response vehicle from Badshahpur police station was immediately dispatched, and the accused was apprehended at the spot for assaulting the woman.

“An FIR under Sections 137 (kidnapping), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 304 (snatching) was registered against the suspect under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday,” a senior official at Badshahpur police station said, requesting anonymity.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly threatened the woman’s friend when he tried to intervene and stop the assault. “Within hours, a police team managed to arrest the suspect through technological assistance to ascertain his whereabouts. Further action will be decided based on the findings of the ongoing investigations,” said Dr Hitesh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Police said the victim is a native of Sirsa district in Haryana and currently resides at a paying guest accommodation in Gurugram. She works at a private real estate firm, officials said.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene on Sunday to collect evidence. “The accused is a resident of Pandala village near Manesar, who later suffered a fracture in his leg after attempting to flee from the police custody during the forensic recreation of the event at the crime scene,” the senior official said.