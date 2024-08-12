Woman runs after, nabs man stealing laptop from house in Gururgam

A 24-year-old woman caught a delivery executive of a food aggregator after a 150-metre chase for stealing her laptops from her house in Sushant Lok 1 in Gurugram Sector 43, and handed him over to the police, officers said on Monday. Police said he had come to the woman’s neighbourhood in Block C to deliver food at 10pm on Saturday. (Representational image)

The arrested suspect was identified as Dheeraj Kumar, 38. Police said he had come to the woman’s neighbourhood in Block C to deliver food at another house at 10pm on Saturday.

After making the delivery, the suspect broke into the ground floor flat in which Deeksha Chauhan, who works in a multinational firm in Sector 44, lived on rent, said police. At the time, the house was locked because Chauhan had gone to the market to purchase eatables and household items. When she returned home with a friend at 10.15pm, she saw that the main door was open, said police.

At first, Chauhan thought that her landlord, who has a spare key, was inside the flat, she said. “But when I noticed that the lock was broken, I shouted to ask who was inside. Immediately, a man ran out, pushed me, and fled,” she said.

Chauhan said that she quickly got up and she and her friend chased the suspect. After a 100-150-metre chase, the two women caught him. “I fell on the road and sustained bruises on knees and elbows. I snatched his bag and found my personal and office laptops inside it,” she said.

The woman said that they raised the alarm and several locals and neighbours gathered and overpowered the thief.

“We alerted the police control room after which a police team arrived and took him into their custody. By that time, two more had come to help,” she said.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, station house officer of the Sushant Lok police station, said the suspect was from Jalandhar, Punjab. “He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday,” he said.

Based on Chauhan’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspect at the Sushant Lok police station on Sunday under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 331(4) (lurking house-trespass or house- breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.