Woman’s phone snatched after being assaulted in Gurugram

Two unidentified suspects allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a doctor after assaulting her outside her residence in Sector 43 on Saturday night, police said on Monday. When the woman resisted the snatching, the two suspects assaulted her. (Representational image)

Police said that the victim, Titiksha Sahai, 33, was standing outside her house and headed for a walk with a colleague when the incident took place at around 10.40pm on Saturday.

They said that the suspects approached Sahai on a speeding motorcycle from behind and tried to snatch her phone which she was holding in her hand. Her colleague was at least 20 feet away when the incident took place, police said.

According to police, when Sahai put up a fight to fend off the suspects, they slapped and punched the victim multiple times after which they managed to snatch the phone. Sahai even tried to chase the suspects who escaped, police added.

Sahai said that everything happened so quickly that neither she nor her colleague could react.

“Both the suspects were wearing helmets. We later raised an alarm hearing which guards and other people from the nearby residences gathered for help,” she said, adding that she works as an anaesthetist at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said that they were scanning the CCTV camera footage of the neighbourhood to get clues. “We are trying to arrest them,” he said.

On Sahai’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday, police said.

