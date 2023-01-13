Work on foot over bridges on Golf Course to start this year, be ready by 2024

To facilitate safe and easy movement of pedestrians on the busy Golf Course Road, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is likely to start constructing four foot over bridges (FOBs) on the stretch this year and ready them by the end of 2024, officials involved with the project have said.

As per the plan approved by the GMDA, these pedestrian friendly structures will be built at four locations, which see heavy movement of pedestrians and also several fatal accidents involving pedestrians.

The locations where these FOBs will come up are Bristol Chowk, the intersection of Chakkarpur village near Ashoka Crescent Marg, near Paras Downtown building, and near Times Centre, said GMDA officials.

Golf Course Road is one of the busiest stretches in the city but its lacks footpaths and pedestrian crossings, making it difficult for people to negotiate the 10km stretch by foot. The situation is particularly grave as thousands of workers live on both sides of the road, and must cross it daily on their way to work.

GMDA officials said the FOBs will ensure that people don’t jaywalk in the midst of speeding traffic. “We have already given in-principle approval to the DLF Foundation to construct the four FOBs. The location of one of the sites has been changed. We have also received the design for one of the proposed foot over bridges at Chakkarpur,” said colonel (retd) RD Singhal, general manager, mobility, GMDA.

Singhal said the construction of these FOBS will reduce accidents involving pedestrians.

Gayatri Paul, CEO, DLF Foundation, said they plan to build the foot over bridges to ensure safe and easy movement of pedestrians. “The plan and intent is to build these foot over bridges at the earliest but this road has heavy traffic and that makes it a bit difficult to execute the work. These FOBs are in the planning and design stage right now and the planners have to take into account the Metro line as well as the movement of vehicles. The work will most likely start this year and be completed by the end of 2024,” she said.

Traffic expert professor Sewa Ram, from the School of Planning and Infrastructure, Delhi said, the proposal to construct foot over bridges is welcome, but the design should ensure that these structures cater to the desire of pedestrians. “At Bristol Chowk, the FOB must ensure that pedestrians are able to cross to all sides,including the Golf Course Road, Faridabad Road and MG Road. Also, these foot over bridges must ensure that people can safely cross the main carriageways as well as the service roads. The design should be such that even cyclists are able to use them,” he said.

