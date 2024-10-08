Worked to bring about a visible change in infra: Rao Narbir Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its victory because the people were able to see the changes in infrastructure, education, and essential services that the party brought across the Gurugram district, BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh told Leena Dhankhar in an interview after he beat Congress’s Vardhan Yadav with a comfortable margin of more than 60,000 votes. Edited excerpts: Rao Narbir Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Badshahpur won the elections with a margin of 60705 votes in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

You won by a massive margin. How do you feel about this victory, and what do you believe contributed to it?

It is an incredible feeling. I am deeply grateful to the people of Badshahpur for trusting me once again. This victory is a result of years of hard work, and I believe the key to our success has been our focus on development. We’ve worked to bring about a visible change in infrastructure, education, and essential services like water and power. I think people recognised that and voted accordingly.

You have mentioned that sanitation, pollution, and infrastructure are some of your top priorities. How do you plan to address these issues?

Absolutely, these issues need immediate attention. We will start by revamping the sanitation system. Waste management has been a persistent problem, and I plan to work closely with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to ensure regular waste collection and cleaner surroundings. As for pollution, we’ll focus on increasing the green cover, installing air quality monitoring systems, and promoting sustainable practices to make Gurugram a greener city. Infrastructure-wise, we need to improve road conditions and expand public transport to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Infrastructure is a big concern in Gurugram. What steps will you take to improve roads and transport systems in the area?

Our roads and transport systems have been a challenge, especially with the city growing so rapidly. I plan to work on expanding key roads and highways to ease traffic congestion, particularly in busy areas such as Badshahpur and Sohna. We will also focus on improving internal roads in residential sectors. In addition, we will introduce more public transport options like electric buses, which are both environmentally friendly and help reduce the number of private vehicles on the road.

Water shortage has been a consistent issue for residents. What are your plans to improve water supply and management?

Water supply is indeed a serious issue, especially in rapidly developing areas. We will be working with water authorities to ensure 24/7 water supply in all parts of Gurugram. Additionally, we will focus on rainwater harvesting and other sustainable water management systems to ensure we use our resources responsibly. Improving the efficiency of the water distribution network and fixing leakage issues will also be a top priority.

Education has been another focus area of your campaign. Can you elaborate on your plans to improve the quality of education in Badshahpur?

Education is the backbone of development… We will push for the development of more schools and colleges in the area, especially under the CSR initiatives of large corporations. Gurugram has the potential to become an education hub, and we will work towards improving the quality of education while making it more affordable and accessible. We will also focus on skill development programmes to make our youth job-ready.

Pollution has been a growing concern in the city. What initiatives do you plan to take to tackle this issue?

Pollution control will be a multi-faceted approach. First, we need stricter implementation of construction site regulations to control dust. Then, we will increase green cover by planting more trees and creating green corridors. Moreover, we will promote the use of electric vehicles and work on transitioning towards renewable energy sources, which will help reduce air pollution in the long run.

How do you plan to ensure a continuous power supply in Gurugram?

Reliable power supply is essential for the growth of any area. We will ensure a continuous and stable power supply to both residential and commercial areas. Our focus will also be on upgrading the power infrastructure to prevent outages, and we will provide special incentives for industries that invest in sustainable energy sources like solar power.

You have already achieved a lot in your political career. What is your vision for Badshahpur in the next five years?

My vision is to make Badshahpur, one of the most developed and liveable areas in Gurugram. We want to create a place where residents have access to quality infrastructure, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. I also envision a greener and cleaner Badshahpur, where pollution levels are under control and people can enjoy a high quality of life. We have made significant progress so far, but there’s still much more to be done, and I am committed to working hard to achieve this vision.

Lastly, what message would you like to give to the people of Badshahpur after this win?

My message is one of gratitude and commitment. I thank every one for their support and trust. I promise that I will continue working with the same dedication to solve the issues that matter most to the residents and will coordinate with RWAs. Together, we will build a better Badshahpur and Gurugram for future generations.

Rao Narbir Singh credited his victory in Badshahpur to the unwavering support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh said that it was Shah’s confidence in his leadership that secured him the party ticket and ultimately led to his win. “Amit Shah ji played an instrumental role in my success. His trust in me was crucial, and his visit to Badshahpur, where he personally organised a rally, stimulated support from the people. His backing was a key factor in my victory,” he said, reflecting on the pivotal role of Shah in his campaign.