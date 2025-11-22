Worried parents to gather at Al-Falah University seeking clarity on students’ future

Parents of at least 50 MBBS students studying at Al-Falah University in Faridabad have decided to assemble at the institution’s main gate today to seek reassurance from the faculty and administration amid rising concerns over the university’s functioning and the future of nearly 900 students. The meeting has been initiated after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained the university chairman earlier this week. Al-Falah University in Faridabad. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Advocate Khushpal Singh from Chandigarh, father of aMBBS student, said parents have been coordinating through WhatsApp groups, sharing information and planning a collective visit to the campus at 11 am. “Parents are extremely worried because no clear communication is coming from the administration. Many faculty members are reportedly leaving, and students are unsure who will teach them or what will happen next,” he said, adding that they hope to meet university officials to understand what steps are being taken to stabilise academics and hospital postings.

Several parents said their primary concern is the possibility of the National Medical Commission (NMC) reviewing or withdrawing the university’s recognition, which could leave students, especially those in their final years without a clear academic pathway. “If NMC takes any action, where will our children go? Some are in their fourth year. Their future cannot be left hanging,” a parent from Delhi said.

Parents emphasised that the gathering is an attempt to get clarity on the way forward. They said students have been reporting administrative uncertainty, difficulty reaching faculty, and confusion around upcoming exams and clinical rotations. “We are only trying to understand what happens next. The children are scared. We need answers so we can guide them,” said a mother from Agra.

Families also expressed disappointment that neither government agencies nor major stakeholders have yet addressed students’ academic concerns. “Media coverage has been focused on the investigation, but no one is talking about the students. Their future is at stake,” Singh said.

Parents say they will request a structured briefing from the vice chancellor and senior faculty, along with a written update on academic continuity, hospital training, hostel safety and contingency plans in case regulatory scrutiny intensifies.