YouTuber, friends arrested for performing stunts in moving car in Gurugram
YouTuber Krishna Yadav and his three friends were let off on bail after they joined the probe, a police officer said.
Police in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday arrested a YouTuber and three of his friends for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on a moving car, a video of which the YouTuber uploaded on his channel on the video-sharing social platform.
The group was let off on bail after they joined the probe.
"The accused have confessed and were released on bail after joining the investigation. The two cars have been seized and further probe into the matter is underway," Inspector Rajesh Kumar of DLF phase 1 police station told news agency PTI.
The video, uploaded on January 12, shows Krishna Yadav, whose YouTube channel is called Babajaani vlogs, performing stunts in an underpass near a Rapid Metro station in the city.
Krishna Yadav's friends shot the video from another car.
The two cars seized are a Ford Mustang GT, in which the YouTuber was performing stunts, and a Mahindra Scorpio, from which his friends made the video.
Yadav is a resident of Chhakarpur, a village in the Gurugram city.
There have been several incidents of YouTubers performing high-risk stunts on roads in India, with many such cases resulting in the offenders being arrested.
However, the phenomenon of YouTubers going to absurd lengths for viral videos is not exclusive to India.
In June last year, Suk Min Choi, known as Alex Choi on the Google-owned platform, was arrested for a stunt video showing people shooting fireworks at a Lamborghini from a helicopter.
According to reports, Alex Choi was taken into custody on a federal criminal complaint that he directed the stunt.
