Gurugram’s air quality worsens, but still in ‘poor’ category

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:17 IST

Gurugram: The city recorded ‘poor’ air quality on Saturday with the air quality index (AQI) standing at 280, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the air quality has worsened as compared to Friday’s AQI which was 216.

In the past six days (October 12-17), Gurugram’s AQI remained in the ‘poor’ category, except on October 15 when it witnessed ‘very poor’ air quality with an AQI value of 311.

As per the data from official air quality monitors operating in the city, Sector 51 and TERI Gram (on Gurugram-Faridabad road) had an AQI of 345 (‘very poor’) and 288 (‘poor’), respectively on Saturday, while a monitor at Vikas Sadan within the Mini Secretariat complex had an AQI of 284. The fourth monitor at National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) set up by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed an AQI of 248.

Experts have warned that the city’s air quality is likely to get worse in the coming days. Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality expert, said that meteorologically north-westerly winds have started moving towards Delhi, while creating a passage in Gurugram. “For a day or two, the air quality in the city will remain moderate. There will be a temporary relief as again from Monday night or Tuesday, there will be an increase in the pollutants due to moderate dip in temperature and stubble burning in parts of Haryana. Owing to this, dust particles will accumulate in the lower periphery of the atmosphere. Air quality is likely to get worse with AQI reaching very poor or severe in the coming days.”

Fall in temperature and winds bringing pollutants from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab leads to deteriorating air quality during winters every year. For the next few days, according to the IMD forecast, minimum temperature will dip to 14-15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will vary from 32-34 degrees Celsius. Though there will be clear sky till afternoon, experts said nights will see an increase in the pollutant accumulation in the air.

As per the CPCB’s categorization of air pollution, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good; from 51-100 is satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 is poor; 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. Prolonged exposure to poor and very poor air quality may lead to breathing discomfort and respiratory illness.