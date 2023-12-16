Gurugram traffic cops use drones to nab violators, fine worth 3 lakh collected from 412 vehicles: Report

Gurugram traffic police used drone to check traffic violations on Thursday on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. Fine amounting to ₹3 lakh was imposed on 412 vehicles for violation of lane driving norms, reported The Tribune. Gurugram traffic police used drone to check traffic violations on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. (X(Formerly Twitter))

Gurugram traffic police said that they have launched a special drive between defunct Sirhaul toll plaza and Kherki Daula toll plaza to curb accidents and control speeding vehicles.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A senior police officer highlighted that a large number of accidents happen due to abrupt lane-changing at a high speed. He said the the challan campaigns, using a drone, are aimed at preventing such mishaps in the city.

ALSO READ| ‘No link between Parliament security breach & MPs’ suspension', says Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla



Deputy commissioner of Police (traffic) Virender Vij told the website that the campaign will continue. Noting that there had been an improvement in terms of abiding with the lane driving rules, he said that more drones will be put into use from Monday as part of efforts to prevent accidents.

To enforce lane driving norms, Gurugram traffic police have issued 6,866 challans in the ongoing month, which amounts to ₹58 lakh. 5,797 trucks, 518 passenger buses and 211 educational institute buses have been fined as part of the campaign.