Gurugram: Two new Covid-19 cases from Sector 39, district inches closer to 50

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:13 IST

Gurugram: On Thursday, two persons from Gurugram’s Sector 39 tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the total count of infected persons to 47. Of these, 35 have recovered and 12 are undergoing treatment. Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer of the district, said that the two patients -- a man and a woman, who are in their thirties – had come in contact with a Sars-Cov-2 patient who had tested positive from the area earlier.

So far, a total of five Covid-19 cases have been reported from Sector 39. This is the third highest from a single area after Sohna with 15 cases and Pataudi with seven cases. All the three areas have been declared as containment zones.

Health officials said they have increased surveillance in Sector 39, with the rise in the number of cases.

On Thursday, the district administration increased the number of containment zones to 24 from six. This number includes 10 containment zones in Gurugram block, 11 in Sohna block and three in Pataudi.

The district health department said it has been collecting 200-300 samples for Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) from across the city. From Gurugram, over 3,953 people have been tested so far, of which 3,790 tested negative while test results are awaited for 116 samples. More than 7,000 people have completed their quarantine period of 14 days while 170 are under surveillance at government-run quarantine facilities, said officials. Overall, across Haryana, 270 cases have been reported, out of which 170 have recovered, they added.

According to the state health bulletin, the recovery rate of Covid-19 cases is 62.96% in the state while the fatality rate is 1.11% as only three deaths have been reported in the state, one each from Ambala, Karnal and Rohtak.