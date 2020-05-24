e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gym owners in and around Chandigarh seek relaxations in lockdown rules

Gym owners in and around Chandigarh seek relaxations in lockdown rules

The tricity gyms had been shut around two months ago to contain the spread of Covid-19 and consequently the fitness sector has been reeling under losses

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

In a bid to salvage their businesses, members of the Tricity Gym Owners’ Association (TGOA) on Sunday wrote to the UT adviser and deputy commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula seeking relaxations in lockdown norms.

The tricity gyms had been shut around two months ago to contain the spread of Covid-19 and consequently the fitness sector has been reeling under losses.

As many as 200 gym owners apprised the administrations of three cities the “near collapse” situation of the sector.

Sanjeev Kumar, president of TGOA, said, “We were hoping for some relaxations during the fourth phase of the lockdown as the same has been extended to other industries such as beauty and wellness centres, which are also client interaction-based industries. However, the government has not allowed us to reopen our centres. This has not only created an uncertain future for our members, but also for about 3,000 employees and their families.”

“There has been no income for employees (trainers, sales staff, spotters and house-keeping),” he added.

Preetpal Sandhu, vice-president of TGOA, said, “We request the administration to help this industry survive. The administration should pass orders to landlords for waive off rents or defer the collection of rent for at least six months. Moreover, the administration should work out some financial package so that the centres are able to pay the salaries of staffers.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In