Gym trainer held for shooting dead father

Sep 04, 2019

New Delhi: A gym trainer has been arrested for killing his father – a 52-year-old amputee – following a heated exchange in outer Delhi’s Jafarpur Kalan last week, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse identified the dead man as Ashok Kumar, a man who worked as a mason until he lost his hand in a road accident three years ago. Ashok died after being shot thrice, allegedly by his 27-year-old son Amit Kumar.

The officer said that Ashok lived with his family in Khera Dabur village in Jafarpur Kalan. Ashok, apart from being a gym trainer also worked as a bouncer.

Ashok’s brother-in-law, Satbir, told the police in his statement that the murdered man would drink heavily and was often abusive to his family members. The DCP said that Ashok’s “abusive behaviour routinely led to arguments” in the family.

While Alphonse quoted Amit as saying that he had often argued with his father over his behaviour, the trigger for the murder was an argument that Ashok had with a neighbour on the afternoon of August 27.

“Ashok began abusing the neighbour during the argument. When Amit tried to stop him, he began abusing his minor children. Amit almost assaulted his father, but I intervened to separate them,” said Satbir on whose statement the murder case was registered.

Ashok then walked away to another neighbour’s home to play cards, but his son allegedly brought out a pistol – that he had procured a few months ago – and followed him.

According to the DCP, Amit pumped three bullets into his father’s body in the neighbour’s house, killing him on the spot, and fled.

The officer said that Amit had loitered around in Haryana for the last one week before his money dried up. “He was visiting a person in his village to borrow some money on Tuesday when we were tipped. We arrested him and recovered the pistol used by him in the crime,” said the DCP.

Sep 04, 2019