Home / Cities / Habalas e-commerce fraud: CBI conducts searches at multiple locations in J&K

Habalas e-commerce fraud: CBI conducts searches at multiple locations in J&K

The accused worked as a prime agent of Hablas e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. and remained associated with the illegal collection of public money and swindled the same.

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Crime Branch sleuths on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Poonch and Jammu districts for the arrest of accused persons in the Habalas e-commerce multi-crore fraud.

The case pertains to the Mendhar subdivision of Poonch. The accused worked as a prime agent of Hablas e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. and remained associated with the illegal collection of public money and swindled the same.

The raids were conducted after arrest warrants were issued for the arrest of accused Ali Mohammad of Chak Banota and Mohammad Sayeed Khan of Dhakki Behra.

“Both the accused were involved in swindling money worth crores of rupees from the residents by acting as prime agents of the said infamous e-commerce company on the pretext of doubling their money in a short period of time,” said a spokesman.

Crime Branch teams conducted raids and arrested accused Ali Mohammad from Bakshi Nagar on Thursday after developing specific inputs regarding his presence in the area.

The accused was since long evading his arrest by changing his locations and he had also fled to Saudi Arabia after his name surfaced in the multi-crore fraud that took place in 2019.

Another raid was also conducted to arrest co-accused Mohammad Sayeed Khan in Mendhar.

“The accused is a notorious fraudster and is involved in many criminal activities. His name also surfaced for his involvement in the multi-crore fraud during the investigation. The accused has also illegally and forcibly encroached upon the house of Mohammad Aziz in Chhugan village of Mendhar,” the spokesman added.

“The notorious criminal with the help of accomplices attacked the crime branch team. In this regard an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered against them at Mendhar police station,” he added.

