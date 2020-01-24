Hackathons go to school

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:31 IST

PUNE Persistent Systems, i4C and Persistent Foundation hosted the Smart School Hackathon 2020 on January 18-19 for 23 city schools.

After the success of hackathons at engineering colleges, now Persistent has taken the concept to schools in a bid to offer students a platform to think out of the box.

The Smart School Hackathon came up with 130 solutions to various problem statements that affect students, such as toilets that need to be cleaned, managing school books and bags and noise levels in classrooms, among the many.

The hackathon was open to students of Class 7, 8 and 9. Forty solutions were shortlisted and nine were awarded prizes.

Unnat Pandit, programme director at Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog, said, “Today, because of platforms like Smart School Hackathon, these students have learnt how to turn challenges into opportunities. Tomorrow, they will become leaders and drive exponential technical growth for India. I would love to see how this platform expands and students from the remotest corners of India participate and benefit from the Smart School Hackathon initiative.”

Vivek Deshpande, delivery head and chief architect, Persistent Labs, said, “The idea is to take this further. We aim to tie up with the Atal Mission and take it to Tier-2 and -3 cities next year, eventually taking it across the country.”