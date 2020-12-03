e-paper
Hamirpur DC asks farmers to get crops insured by December 15

Hamirpur DC asks farmers to get crops insured by December 15

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hamirpur
         

Deputy commissioner Debasweta Banik has urged the district’s farmers to get their crops insured under the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana so that they may get its benefits in case of damage to their crops due to calamities.

She said on Wednesday that the insurance scheme has been launched to compensate for crop loss due to floods, droughts, hailstorms, waterlogging and other natural calamities. Under this scheme, this season, farmers of all the areas of the district will be insured for the wheat crop. Farmers of the district can insure their wheat crops by December 15.

She said that the Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited has been notified for the Rabi season 2020-21 in Hamirpur district. Farmers can get insurance for their wheat crop by paying a premium of Rs 450 per hectare i.e. Rs 18 per canal. They will get an insured amount of Rs 30,000 per hectare in case of crop loss due to natural calamities.

The DC added that the indebted farmers will be automatically insured by the respective financial institutions. If a debtor farmer does not want to avail this scheme, he can submit his declaration in this regard to the concerned bank.

