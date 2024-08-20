Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.29 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 20, 2024, is 27.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.29 °C and 29.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.77 °C and 28.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 21, 2024
|28.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|28.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|32.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|25.54 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
