Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.29 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 20, 2024, is 27.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.29 °C and 29.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.77 °C and 28.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 21, 2024 28.42 °C Moderate rain
August 22, 2024 28.38 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 28.4 °C Moderate rain
August 24, 2024 29.72 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 31.23 °C Light rain
August 26, 2024 32.59 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 25.54 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

News / Cities / Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.29 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
