Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.44 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 31.42 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 32.39 °C Few clouds September 1, 2024 31.66 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 29.6 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 30.08 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 29.87 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 29, 2024, is 25.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.44 °C and 29.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.39 °C and 32.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024

