Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.7 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 32.43 °C Sky is clear September 1, 2024 31.75 °C Sky is clear September 2, 2024 29.35 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 29.13 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 30.53 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 24.59 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 22.52 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 30, 2024, is 30.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.7 °C and 32.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.0 °C and 33.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.With temperatures ranging between 23.7 °C and 32.67 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024

