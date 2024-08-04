Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.43 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 4, 2024, is 28.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.43 °C and 30.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.44 °C and 31.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 5, 2024
|31.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 6, 2024
|29.86 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 7, 2024
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|26.52 °C
|Light rain
|August 9, 2024
|30.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|29.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 11, 2024
|24.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.76 °C
|Light rain
