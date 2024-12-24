Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 24, 2024, is 17.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.15 °C and 20.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.61 °C and 21.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 80.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.61 °C and 21.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 80.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|17.17
|Moderate rain
|December 26, 2024
|21.03
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|21.29
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|22.58
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|18.52
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|20.35
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|20.26
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy