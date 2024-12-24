Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 24, 2024, is 17.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.15 °C and 20.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.61 °C and 21.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 80.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Haridwar weather update on December 24, 2024
Haridwar weather update on December 24, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 202417.17Moderate rain
December 26, 202421.03Sky is clear
December 27, 202421.29Sky is clear
December 28, 202422.58Sky is clear
December 29, 202418.52Light rain
December 30, 202420.35Sky is clear
December 31, 202420.26Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
